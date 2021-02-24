Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $275.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE INSP opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,160,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.