Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of INSP traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,248. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

