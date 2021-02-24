Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,887,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $130.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

