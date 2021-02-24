Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Down 8.6%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.61 and last traded at $112.30. Approximately 576,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 222,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $16,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,390,000 after purchasing an additional 126,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $9,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

