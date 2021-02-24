Insulet’s (PODD) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.04. 7,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

