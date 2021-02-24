Insulet’s (PODD) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.53.
Shares of Insulet stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.04. 7,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
