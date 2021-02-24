Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.07 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.00496682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00074772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00474313 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

Insured Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

