Insureum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $328,818.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $328,818.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.65 or 0.00735451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.