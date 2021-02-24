Intact Financial (IFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intact Financial (TSE: IFC):

2/17/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to C$177.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$180.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

2/12/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$179.00.

2/10/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$180.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Intact Financial was given a new C$180.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE IFC traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$142.21. 147,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,674. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.66.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

