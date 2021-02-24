IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) Trading Down 5.8%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 14,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The stock has a market cap of C$45.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) Company Profile (CVE:IGX)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

