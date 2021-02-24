Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market capitalization of $19,499.31 and $24.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00760850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00060977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.23 or 0.04687546 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

