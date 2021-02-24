Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.98.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.00. 1,567,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,347. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.40. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.