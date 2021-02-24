Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.98.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.00. 1,567,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,347. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.40. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

