Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $4,833,987.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,253,753.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.16. 595,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

