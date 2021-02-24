Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $107,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ICE stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

