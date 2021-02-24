International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

