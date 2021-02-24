International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Shares Down 28.6%

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) shares were down 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,955,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,323,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

