International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

