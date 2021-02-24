Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 544,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.26. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.