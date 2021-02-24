Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.89

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.89 and traded as high as C$23.43. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at C$23.24, with a volume of 248,455 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.