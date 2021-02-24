Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.89

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.89 and traded as high as C$23.43. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at C$23.24, with a volume of 248,455 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.