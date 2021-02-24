Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.85, but opened at C$0.78. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 551 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.
Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter.
About Intouch Insight (CVE:INX)
Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.
