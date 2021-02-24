Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.85, but opened at C$0.78. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 551 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 111,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,757,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,054,356.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,500 shares of company stock valued at $134,760.

About Intouch Insight (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.