Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $77,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

