Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

