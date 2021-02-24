Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.
INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.09.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.38.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.