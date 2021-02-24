Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $450.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.09.

INTU stock opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

