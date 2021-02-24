Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $751.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,328. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $777.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

