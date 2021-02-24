Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.99

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.