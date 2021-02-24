Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 160,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 68,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.