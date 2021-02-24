Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 62,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 71,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

