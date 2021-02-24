Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 255.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.