Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 763,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 393,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.