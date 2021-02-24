Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD):
- 2/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.
- 2/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $82.00.
- 2/16/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
- 2/4/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “
Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $62.15.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
