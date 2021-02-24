Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD):

2/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

2/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $82.00.

2/16/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

2/4/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $62.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

