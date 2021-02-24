Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bill.com (NYSE: BILL):

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00.

1/5/2021 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Shares of BILL opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.18.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,572 shares of company stock valued at $38,066,504 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

