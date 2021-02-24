Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

2/22/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/12/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/3/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/28/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/20/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 58,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

