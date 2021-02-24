Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

2/10/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00.

2/10/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50.

1/26/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

1/5/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 39,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,281. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.