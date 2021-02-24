Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Australia Bank (NABZY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY):

2/24/2021 – National Australia Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

2/13/2021 – National Australia Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

2/11/2021 – National Australia Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

2/3/2021 – National Australia Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

2/2/2021 – National Australia Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

1/27/2021 – National Australia Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

1/26/2021 – National Australia Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

1/15/2021 – National Australia Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 53,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,975. National Australia Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.