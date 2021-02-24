Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SGS (SGSOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SGS (OTCMKTS: SGSOY):

2/24/2021 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

2/19/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/10/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

2/2/2021 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

1/29/2021 – SGS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

1/20/2021 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

1/14/2021 – SGS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGSOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 23,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,567. SGS SA has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.