Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

2/9/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Late last December, this retail REIT completed the acquisition of Taubman Centers, purchasing all of the latter’s common stock for $43 per share in cash. The total consideration for the buyout was $3.4 billion, including redemption of preferred shares. The move helped add a number of premier retail assets to the company’s portfolio. Amid the retail apocalypse, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers are saving grace for Simon Property. Strategic buyouts, and solid balance-sheet strength will help it sail through the current turbulence. However, store closures and tenant bankruptcy, in addition to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic and higher e-commerce adoption are likely to remain concerns.”

1/6/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.94. 92,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

