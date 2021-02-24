Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $25,116.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00035696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.45 or 0.00741920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,121 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

