ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.34. 1,561,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,348,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

