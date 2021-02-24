ION (ION) Achieves Market Cap of $364,502.88

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $364,502.88 and approximately $256.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00234054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.20 or 0.02373729 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,536,052 coins and its circulating supply is 13,636,052 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

