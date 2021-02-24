IONChain Reaches One Day Volume of $2,737.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $291,501.34 and approximately $2,737.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

