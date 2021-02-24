Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 689,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,128. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $361,959.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

