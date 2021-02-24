IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $291.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073859 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.