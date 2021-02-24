IoTeX Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $209.93 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00035696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.45 or 0.00741920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

