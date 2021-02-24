iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.46

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.46 and traded as high as $31.55. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 14,980 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.50% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

