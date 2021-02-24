IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.60. 5,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $838,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,631,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,677,000 after purchasing an additional 477,495 shares during the last quarter.

