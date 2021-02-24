IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 0%

IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.37. Approximately 4,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,982,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,258,000 after buying an additional 4,880,458 shares in the last quarter.

