IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) Insider Roger Sharp Buys 10,000 Shares

IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) insider Roger Sharp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.98 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of A$99,800.00 ($71,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$10.60.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. IRESS Limited (IRE.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.43%.

IRESS Limited provides market data, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, mortgages and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Its software products include trading interfaces, order and execution management, order routing, FIX, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, connectivity services, and client relationship and wealth management products for investment managers and platforms, discretionary retail fund managers, private client adviser, and wealth managers, as well as for institutional sell side, retail, and online brokers.

