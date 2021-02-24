IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Cap of $109.69 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $109.69 million and $21.36 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,295,955 coins and its circulating supply is 952,977,250 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

