Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.65. Approximately 6,177,687 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,340,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.
In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
Featured Article: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.