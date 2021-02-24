iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,223 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.27% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $60,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$55.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.