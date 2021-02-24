iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

